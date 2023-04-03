EUREKA-The Kiwanis Club is partnering with the Crittenton Centers in hosting a baby shower, “Fill the Crib”. The campaign runs April 1-30, in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All items collected will benefit Crittenton Centers’ crisis nursery in Peoria and will aid in their effort of protecting and nurturing children and families.

Crittenton Centers believe strong families build strong communities. Every day they work to prevent child abuse and neglect while strengthening the family unit. Through providing crisis intervention and supportive parenting education services they are strengthening families. They have three service areas: Crisis Nursey, Child Development Center, and Family Services. The Crisis Nursery provides no cost childcare and basic needs items 24 hours a day 365 days a year, to families in crisis. Their goal is to prevent a parental crisis from turning into child abuse and neglect.

Drop off locations in Woodford County are: Eureka: City Hall, Dollar General, Goodfield State Bank and Eureka Public Library, Goodfield: Goodfield State Bank, Metamora: Eli’s Coffee Shop, Goodfield State Bank and MTCO Communications, Roanoke: Goodfield State Bank and Washington: Goodfield State Bank.

Items in most need of are: formula, size 4-6 diapers, baby wipes, pull ups, bottles, bottle cleaning brushes, pacifiers, 18mo-6T clothing, 2t-6t socks and underwear, hair brushes and combs, baby wash and lotion, diaper rash cream, sippy cups, stage 3 baby food, toddler meals and snacks, infant & toddler toys, ages 2-6 educational board games, Clorox wipes, Walmart gift cards. All items must be new.

If you would rather make a monetary donation: text “Give2Kids” to 44-321 or mail to Crittenton Centers 442 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria IL 61605-2476.