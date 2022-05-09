Fieldcrest track has strong week

On May 2 the Knights track team traveled to Seneca for a meet. The ladies were on light duty with the conference meet the next day but the boys were focused on fast times. The distance crew won the two longest events on the track with Caleb Krischel tackling the 3200 for the first time with a mark of 12.47 while Mason Stoeger ran a strong solo effort of 4.31. Jacob Torres who PRd in the mile the previous week was able to lower his 800 time of 2.30 to a 2.21 to place fourth in the 800. He helped out the 4 x 2 team before setting yet another PR of 62.1 in the third place 4x4 group. Mikey Scott also helped out with a fast leg on the 4x2 and rewrote another record for himself with a 55.5 on that 4 x 4 team. Nate Buchanan was able to record a lifetime best in the open 400 with his 59.2 and returned with a 60.0 in the 4 x 4. The fourth runner on that team Jozia Johnson lead off with 56.4.

In spite of cold temperatures and misty rain the Lady Knights of Fieldcrest turned in some strong performances at their conference meet in DeeMac. The Knights earned a six place point in the first event on the track, the 4 x 8, beating Heyworth to avenge an earlier loss. Claire Phillips led off and her PR time of 2.54 set the tone for the group. Normal sprinter Kalla Burns,who does run cross country in the fall, stepped in to help out her team and her 3.16 kept the Knights close to scoring position. Tatiana Serna took the baton and jumped out quickly to run a PR of her own with 3.04. Cheylee Reed extended the lead and her 3.01 put the first track point on the board. Phillips had a short break before stepping on the line for the open 3200. She went out aggressively hitting the 1st mile at 7.01. She continued the quick pace in the second mile and using a 1:37 last lap, moved into 6th place in the last stride of the race. She had been seated eighth but her 14.05, a 41 second PR allowed her to score for her team. Reed returned in the open 400 to PR with her ninth place 74.14. Serna set her second PR of the night in the 1600. She went out a bit quickly but held on to set a 10 second PR with her 6.50 to finish in the 10th position. Carolyn Megow, in spite of being seated fifth, ran her fastest time of the season in the 300 hurdles and the 51.8 put her in the second spot. She joined Reed and Phillips along with Angel Serna to earn a point with a sixth place finish in the 4 x 4.