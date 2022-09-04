 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldcrest stays unbeaten

Fieldcrest moved to 7-0 on the season with a 29-27, 25-11 triumph over guest Eureka in the Heart of Illinois Conference Thursday evening.

In other matches, the Knights tripped Putnam County 25-19, 23-25, 25-5 on Aug. 30 at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

Kaylin Rients churned out 11 kills, while Kaitlin White amassed 15 assists.

Allie Wiesenhofer chipped in with 16 digs.

Fieldcrest-Putnam Co.

After they dropped the second set, the Knights came out guns a blazing in the decider.

Rients had eight kills followed by Wiesenhofer and Zoey Dye with seven apiece. White dished out 18 assists and served three aces. Wiesenhofer also recorded 17 digs.

Fieldcrest hosted Le Roy on Tuesday and entertain Heyworth this evening at 7 p.m.

