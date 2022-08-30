Fieldcrest starts off with a bang

Fieldcrest failed to drop a set in volleyball, as they won the Spring Valley Hall Early Bird Invitational on Saturday. In their pool, the Knights disposed of Sherrard 25-9, 25-23, Stark County 25-6, 25-10 and the hosts 25-4, 25-18. They dispatched Peru St. Bede 26-24, 25-20 in the semifinals at Seneca 25-13, 25-22 in the finals. Over the five matches, Allie Wiesenhofer recorded 40 kills and 56 digs, while Kaylin Rients added 32 kills, Kaitlin White (58) and Macy Gochahour (34) led in assists, while Carolyn Megow chipped in with 55 digs.