Fieldcrest product leads Pontiac softball to hardware

Under the leadership of Nicole Hayner, Pontiac recently acquired the program's first ever state trophy. The Indians took fourth in the two A tournament, which was held at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. The Indians had been in three A, but moved down in classification this spring. They knocked off Lombard Montini 3-0 in the supersectional round to advance. Pontiac ended up with a 27-9-1 record, as they fell to eventual champion Rockridge in the semifinals and fellow Illini Prairie Conference rival Tolono Unity, respectively.

The former Nicole Ropp, a 2005 Fieldcrest graduate, completed her 10th season as Indians' head coach with an overall record of 170-123-1. In 2019, Pontiac won a program high 31 games, but lost to Kankakee Bishop McNamara one game shy of the semis.

