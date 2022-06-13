Fieldcrest product leads Pontiac softball to hardware

Under the leadership of Nicole Hayner, Pontiac recently acquired the program's first ever state trophy. The Indians took fourth in the two A tournament, which was held at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. The Indians had been in three A, but moved down in classification this spring. They knocked off Lombard Montini 3-0 in the supersectional round to advance. Pontiac ended up with a 27-9-1 record, as they fell to eventual champion Rockridge in the semifinals and fellow Illini Prairie Conference rival Tolono Unity, respectively.