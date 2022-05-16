Fieldcrest makes history in track

School history was made for Fieldcrest at the HOIC conference at Fisher on May 10. In spite of the heat, Mason Stoeger became the first two time conference champion on the boys side with his wins in the 3200 and1600 races. His 10:37 in the long event was a tactical race with the goal of winning. He ran in a pack until 600 m to go and then broke free to take the win. The 1600 was a bit more competitive. He ran with the lead pack until moving to the front and used a 62 second last lap to take the victory in 4:37.

Also running with specific tactics was the 4 x 8. They were seeded seventh but top six score. The plan was to race the first two legs and then, because the last two had chances to score in later events, they would simply hold the position. Senior Jacob Torres took the team out in a PR 2:19. Nate Buchanan followed up with a PR of his own at 2:30. Mikey Scott put the team strongly into fifth with his 2:15, only a few seconds off of his PR. In the final leg Caleb Krischel used an aggressive 2:15, close to his best, and with a strong final sprint to bring the Knights in at fourth place 29 seconds faster than their best time of the season. Scott later returned in the open 800 and in spite of being seated ninth finished in the fourth position with a huge PR of 2.07. Krischel also did the double and his 2:12 put him in the seventh position. Torres returned in the open 1600 and ran a 5.32 mile.

In the final event of the day, the 4 x 4, the Knights were seeded seventh. Jozia Johnson opened with a 58 and Krischel added a 60 to put the team in good position at the halfway mark. Scott started the excitement with a 55 third leg which put the Knights into a scoring spot and with the baton in Stoeger’s hand a 54 took the team into 4th position with a total time of 3:47. The boys will finish the regular season at a last chance meat in El Paso on Saturday before traveling to Tremont on the 18th for their sectional meet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0