Fieldcrest excels on the track

On April 23, Mason Stoeger and Coach Bauer headed to Palatine to participate in a distance only event. The meet had qualifying standards and Mason's 4:27 from last year state track meet allowed him to compete in the 1600.The 16 runners in his heat had seed times of 4:23 to 4:27 so competition would be fierce. Despite the almost 9 PM start time, winds were still recorded at 20 miles an hour and yet Mason was able to run his best time of the season. Going through the first half in 2:17, using splits of 68, 69, he then increased his efforts. His third split of 67 put him into good position and using a strong kick, 64.9, he was able to pass several runners in the final stretch to finish 11th out of the 16 and his 4:30.24 was the best of his 2022 campaign.

On April 25 the Knights traveled to Heyworth to compete in another cold windy track meet. The main attraction on the distance side was the attempt to break five minutes for the first time by Caleb Krischel and Micheal Scott. After already winning the 800 in 2.02 Stoeger decided to help his teammates by taking on pacing duties which would also help control the effects of the wind. Hitting the halfway mark right on target based on two 74 second 400s the excitement increased. A 72 second third circuit gave only the slightest bit of breathing room and then the race against the clock was on. Stoeger continued his precision pacing and teammates lined the final stretch to watch him cross the line at 4:54.3 to win the event. Freshman Krischel followed close on his heels hitting the line at 4:54.8 and senior Scott, in only the second mile of his life broke the standard as well finishing in 4:58.7 to put the Knights placing 123 in the event. Also running the race was Jacob Torres whose 5:39 was only four seconds over his lifetime best.

Auden Meierhofer earned two 5th place finishes at the Seneca Invite (100m & 200m), while fellow sophomore Jozia Johnson took 2nd in the High Jump, 4th in the 200m and 5th in the 400m. Kendale Coleman scored in both hurdle events for the Knights and Freshman Angel Serna was the 100m and 300m hurdle champion for the girls.

