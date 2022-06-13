 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fieldcrest duo make all-star squad

  • 0

The Fieldcrest duo of Kaya Buchanan and Ella Goodrich were selected to the Area squad to take on the Intercity in Monday's Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association all-star game that was contested at Champion Fields in Normal. Selections were finalized by the BNGSA board.

The game showcased some of the top recently graduated seniors in Central Illinois. The Intercity team was made up of individuals from B-N high schools versus the Area, which included girls from the circulation region of The Pantagraph. For the first time, the Area had two players fill out the roster from outside the paper's coverage zone in Katy Hendricks of Macon Meridian and Tolono Unity's Taylor Henry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign

The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.

State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

One hundred years ago Tuesday, a farmer named George J. Mecherle turned 45. The next day he began to turn a good idea into the largest automobile, property and casualty insurer in North America.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News