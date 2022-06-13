Fieldcrest duo make all-star squad

The Fieldcrest duo of Kaya Buchanan and Ella Goodrich were selected to the Area squad to take on the Intercity in Monday's Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association all-star game that was contested at Champion Fields in Normal. Selections were finalized by the BNGSA board.

The game showcased some of the top recently graduated seniors in Central Illinois. The Intercity team was made up of individuals from B-N high schools versus the Area, which included girls from the circulation region of The Pantagraph. For the first time, the Area had two players fill out the roster from outside the paper's coverage zone in Katy Hendricks of Macon Meridian and Tolono Unity's Taylor Henry.