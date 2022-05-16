 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldcrest defeats DCM again

Fieldcrest pounded out 16 hits in an 11-8 victory over host Deer Creek-Mackinaw on May 9 at Brock Park as part of the Heart of Illinois Conference showcase. The Knights (4-15), who beat the Chiefs for the second time, scored three runs in the top of the third, fifth and sixth innings. Ella Goodrich provided four hits and drove in four runs, while Kaylin Rients and Kristyn Swartz added three hits each. Morgan Gerdes (1-1) collected the win, while Keara Barisch notched a save.

The Knights and El Paso-Gridley met Monday at South Pointe Park to begin the Illinois Valley Central Regional. The winner moves on for an encounter with Tremont Tuesday in Chillicothe.

