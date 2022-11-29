Field to Freezer

The weather is warm and the field is ripe. It's mid-August, and just like every year, it's time for our annual Corn Day. The small sweet corn patch out front of our house has been growing for weeks, the tall stalks reaching up toward the sky like long leafy arms raised in praise. I rise early in the morning, the humid summer air hitting my face as I step outside. As I head toward the sweet corn patch, dressed in my old button down and jeans, I see my Grandma and Grandpa Hodel, joyful smiles stretching across their faces even early in the morning, already hard at work hand-picking corn. I grab a wire basket, feeling the cold metal gripping into my hands as I jump in to help with the first step of a busy day. I walk behind my grandma as she tenderly tears the corn from the stalks, carefully setting them in the crate. Once full, I carry the basket, teetering a bit from the unexpected weight, out of the field and load the corn into the back of the pickup truck.

As the picking stage is finishing up, the aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends begin to arrive. I am excited when they show up and we trade gobs of hugs before starting on the dreaded shucking "party." Sitting in a circle, with sweet corn in laundry baskets all around, we each take an ear and begin to rip the outer shuck from the corn. I feel on edge during this, never knowing what I will find. Will it be a tiny shriveled ear that didn't make it past its baby stage, will it have fat, green earworms eating away at the sweet kernels, or perhaps I will get lucky with a perfectly yellowed and ripe ear? I hope the latter, but alas the second option is what I get.

Gagging a bit from the findings under the husks, Abi, Jackson, and I decided to prank my little sister, Liz, sitting across from us, with her strawberry blond hair falling out of her ponytail, her un-bothering presence somehow asking for our prank-pulling harassment. Carefully, we approach her with the hairy, squirmy creature and with the flick of a finger we send the worm flying toward her, landing right in her lap. Immediately she is up and screaming with fright, flailing her arms to get rid of the grotesque little thing. Having no sympathy, we just stand there and laugh at her dramatic response. After being chewed out for our prank, we are sent to do another job. To my delight, it is our favorite Corn Day job.

The sleek metal contraption is called a "de-silker." The machine is on top of a small white folding table, there is a long tangled hose leading up from the faucet that runs water through it as the spiky green brushes inside spin. Standing in front of the de-silker, I put each ear of corn through, making it squeaky clean within seconds. On the receiving end, one of my little cousins grabs the cleaned and shined corn, smiling ear to ear with the amazement of the machine. Laying it in yet another basket, we are like a well-oiled machine as we continue on cleaning the freshly shucked sweet corn. Ear by ear we insert the corn into the contraption, dizzily watching as it twirls around and around inside.

From behind me, I smell the scent of propane igniting the flame on the big cooker. Soon the water will be bubbling and popping – angry, like a child throwing a temper tantrum. My uncle, Jermey, my dad's youngest brother, is standing over the pot as I bring over the first load of corn to be cooked. He mentions something to me about how nice it is for all of us to be together and as I think about it, it is really special. Coming from a big family, it always seems to have to be a huge production when we get together, but when I think about Corn Day I realize that every year it is a day that we get to appreciate and share with family something that we grew and put hard work into.

Sweaty and sticky from the combination of sweet corn and summer heat, I head toward the house to cool off in the AC. Of course I don't get far before I am given another job. This time it's "go dump the corn husks, in the Ranger, in the field." But before I can go to do it, my sister is already turning the Ranger's key and moving to drive away. But, in the flash of a moment, she is reversing back instead of moving forward. We start to yell at her but she is already slamming into the clothesline. The metal rod creaks backward, turning in the dirt. In the moment we were all stunned by the situation. In the end, fortunately, no one was hurt and the only thing damaged was my sister's dignity. Slightly distracted from the experience, we try to get back into the swing of things and get the work done.

The corn has now been cleaned, cooked, and cooled and it's time for the next step. Around a big table big glass dishes are set down and the moms begin to cut the corn off the cob to prepare it for the freezer. Their sharp knives glide easily through the corn, dropping in the pan, becoming tall piles of sticky sweet golden kernels. I hear laughter and chatter coming from the group stationed at the table as they share stories and life updates. It makes my heart happy seeing all the little cousins running around playing and making memories; they aren't the most helpful, but I still smile at the sight of them having fun. As I look back on this day, I appreciate the time we had together; considering that now that we are older and busier we don't make as much time for each other. Back at the table, I open up bag after bag filling them with a day's worth of work, the milky sweet corn ready to be stored and enjoyed by many.

Although not every aspect of the process is my favorite, I appreciate the end result and the pride we take in growing something of our own. It opens a door for us to be able to take a break from our hectic summer and get together with people we love. The journey of growing and making the sweet corn also has really taught me the importance of working hard for something and still being generous with what you have. Each year we are able to give the corn to many friends and family. This connects a lot with my identity with coming from a very close knit and generous community. I find a lot of joy in the somewhat quirky and unique things like Corn Day that my family does, and I admire how each person in my family can be a part of the day. I am grateful for where I live, a place where people come together to help each other and strong connections and relationships flourish.