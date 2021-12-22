Fibers of Love receives Wishbone's Community Heroes Award (plus copy)

BLOOMINGTON — Wishbone Canine Rescue awarded their 2021 Community Heroes Award to Fibers of Love, a Twin City nonprofit that uses the sewing skills of its volunteers to improve the lives of shelter animals.

Fibers of Love of Bloomington-Normal recently received the fifth annual award from Wish Bone board member Linda Krueger, rescue service coordinator Valerie Wellin and 12-year-old rescue dog Mookie. The award is given each year to a local individual or organization for their commitment to the well-being of animals in the community.

Fibers of Love members have sewn pillows for Wish Bone's homeless dogs to make their stays in kennels and foster homes more comfortable. They have also made bandannas for Wish Bone's annual 5K-9 fundraiser.

Over the past 25 years, Fibers of Love has also provided quilts for veterans in Danville, walker pockets for McLean County nursing home residents, fidget mats for people at Carle BroMenn Medical Center and clothing for infants and children around the world.

Previous recipients of the Community Heroes Award include Lost & Found Pets of Bloomington-Normal-McLean County, Sterile Feral, Paws 4 A Cause and McLean County wildlife rehabilitator Ginnie Underwood.

