I awoke early to my alarm on a cold October morning; the sun hadn't even risen over the horizon. My house was so quiet that you could hear a creak in the floorboards a mile away. After I shut off my alarm, I got out of bed and started to get dressed in all of my hunting gear that I had carefully set out the night before: my hunting knives, a portable charger, beef sticks, Pringles, binoculars, my deer call, my dad's 12 gauge shotgun with 8 hunting slugs, my hunting coat, thermals, my “hot hands” (heating packets that are activated by airflow), winter boots, my camo backpack, and finally my orange hat and hunting vest. After donning all of my gear, I went upstairs to wake my dad up to get ready to go out to the forest. After I woke him up, I filled my thermos with warm chicken broth while my dad heated up coffee to pour in his. It was going to be a long, cold day out in the woods with no heat except for our “hot hands” and our hot drinks.

Finally, we were ready to go. We headed out of the house and started to make our way towards the woods where everything was quiet; not even the cicadas were singing. It was a short walk before we got to the fence that separated our house from the woods, and we unlatched it and cautiously plunged into the wilderness. Immediately, the environment changed from the dark green grass that was my yard to a muddy dirt path that was riddled with sticks, acorns, and leaves. The sides of the path had stickers and beggar’s lice, which is a plant that would riddle my clothing with little round spiky balls if I brushed up against it. After a while, we started to approach our hunting spot. While we were walking, we avoided things on the path that would make a lot of noise to be as quiet as possible.

Finally, we reached our hunting spot: It was in the open area that we cleared out last year. The ground was clear of stickers and beggars lice. When we got to our hunting spot, my dad took off his backpack and set it down on the ground near the treestand and started climbing up into it. Once he reached the top, I hooked my dad's bag onto the pulley and raised it up for him to retrieve at the top. We did the same for the rest of our gear, including the shotgun.

After I finished raising all of our gear up into the treestand, I climbed up into it. When I got to the top I had to carefully turn myself around on the ladder and sit down on the floor of the treestand. Once I got turned around, I had to slowly lift myself up and sit down on the seats that were attached to the stand. I grabbed my thermos out of my bag, anticipating a sip of the warm, delicious broth. Then I put my bag on the heavy duty hook that my dad had embedded into the tree, and I grabbed the shotgun and held it mindfully to prevent it from plummeting down to the ground. After we both got situated and prepared, we sat quietly sipping our drinks, watching the sun slowly rise. I was happy.

While the sun was rising, the forest started to come to life: raccoons came out of their burrows to find food and hide again until nightfall, chipmunks started running around on the forest floor, and squirrels started running around in the trees. It was surprising to me that before the sun rose it was so quiet and now the forest was loud and lively. I could hear the squirrels fighting with one another over acorns and the chipmunks were rummaging through the leaves playing hide and seek and stuffing hickory nuts in their mouth. My dad and I were trying not to laugh when one of the chipmunks looked at us with his cheeks filled so tight that his mouth was almost twice the size of his own body. I finally was able to see the large, shrubby landscape of the forest and the wide open area that was our hunting spot when the patient sun started to peek out of the horizon. I also started to see the large ravine that plummets into a dizzying drop which then levels out back into the thick forest landscape.

When the sun was almost completely over the horizon, I heard a noise that completely caught my attention: the loud crunching of leaves from something big. Whatever was making all of that noise made everything else go quiet, dead silent to where we could only hear the loud crunching noise that was getting closer to us by the moment. I brought out my binoculars and looked in the direction of the noise, and I saw it: a large adult doe. She was probably 150lbs, and I got extremely excited. I whispered to my dad that there was a large doe about 100 yards away. Then he got excited as he peered through my binoculars. I started shaking with excitement; it was the most violent shaking that I have ever experienced. My heart was pumping with so much adrenaline that I couldn't sit still. Once my dad confirmed that there was a deer, he told me to get the shotgun ready. So I brought up the shotgun slowly and carefully and set it on the gun rest. Then I looked through the scope, aimed, and fired… KABOOM!!!

The shot rang out, it was so loud that my ears were ringing; I felt dazed, like I was going to puke. Afterwards it felt like time had slowed down and it brought a weird feeling to me because the forest was so loud and busy before and now everything was silent. It was like the entire forest was in shock because of the deafening noise of my shotgun.

Then I snapped back to reality after the shock had finally passed, and my dad started ushering me down the ladder. He followed me down and we started running down the trail, tracking the deer through a faint blood trail. Then we found her lying down on the side of the trail breathing heavily, she was about 150 yards from where I first shot her. My dad had always taught me not to let an animal suffer, so I brought up my shotgun and took one last final kill shot… KABOOM!!! I did it in the most humane way I possibly could. She didn't suffer for very long; we ended it in two clean shots. Afterwards, my dad and I said a prayer for the deer that we had killed. We knelt beside her and said, “Bless us o’ Lord, for this deer which we are about to receive from Thy bounty. Through Christ our Lord, amen.” After the prayer, we carried the deer down the trail to our house and field dressed it. Then we took our deer to the Salami Factory in Hollowayville and waited close to a month before getting the salami as a reward for our efforts.

I learned something that day: It’s not really about the end result; it is about that process that leads up to it and the future that it holds. In the process of harvesting my deer, I learned valuable life lessons and had a unique life experience. But the most important thing of all is that I got to spend time with my dad. As famous bow hunter and manufacturer Fred Bear, owner of Bear Archery, once said, “A hunt based only on trophies taken falls far short of what the ultimate goal should be.”