Farm Bureau to host driving seminar

ROANOKE — Illinois Farm Bureau will host a series of two-hour programs focusing on transportation laws and regulations as they pertain to the agricultural industry.

Woodford County Farm Bureau will host one of the sessions on March 7 at 6 p.m., at the Roanoke Farmers Association at 1861 IL-116 in Roanoke.

The Rules for the Road Seminar will cover recent changes, as well as some of the more established but still misunderstood rules. Topics will include the USDOT Number, UCR registration, Entry Level Driver Training, and driver’s license classifications, to name a few. In addition, one of the events will also be broadcast virtually on March 1 at 6 p.m.

“These presentations take a closer look at the rules and provide an opportunity for farmers to ask ag-related trucking questions that they can’t seem to find clear answers for,” said Rodney Knittel, IFB Assistant Director of Transportation and Infrastructure. Knittel specializes in farm transportation issues and will lead the seminar series and will be joined by Illinois enforcement agencies.

Rules for the Road seminars are open to all Illinois Farm Bureau members. Attendance is free, courtesy of Woodford County Farm Bureau and Illinois Farm Bureau, but advance registration is required. Please contact your local county farm bureau to reserve your place at the Rules for the Road Seminar by March 6.

For more information, contact your local County Farm Bureau.