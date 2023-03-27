EUREKA— Woodford County Farm Bureau leaders are excited to call the Woodford County Board an “Ally in Agriculture” after the board’s adoption of a Pro-Agriculture Resolution, demonstrating local elected officials’ support for farmers.

“Our farming community would like to thank members of the Woodford County Board for showing their support by adopting this resolution,” said Denny Pfanz, Woodford CFB President. “Agriculture is a major economic driver in Woodford County, and this resolution shows that our elected officials have our backs when making important decisions affecting our farms and livelihoods.”

In the Pro-Agriculture Resolution, it was resolved that “the Woodford County Board acknowledges the value of agriculture to our local economy and rural communities and expresses support for the continued growth and development of agriculture within our county.” This decision was backed by statistics specific to the county acknowledged in this resolution, including:

Farms in county: 920

Jobs supported by agriculture: 2,141

Total sales or output: 639.4 million

Farmland as a percentage of property tax base: 22%

Woodford County Board members adopted the resolution on February 21 and were presented with their Allies in Agriculture designation on National Ag Day on March 21.

“Thank you for acknowledging and supporting the crucial role of agriculture in our county every day, and especially today on National Ag Day,” stated Ali Gibbs, Young Leader Chair and Legislative Affairs Committee Member for the Woodford County Farm Bureau.

Woodford County Board Chairman Chuck Nagel stated “[The Farm Bureau’s] involvement in local affairs is noticed and appreciated.”

Local elected officials across the state are showing their support of their agricultural communities through the adoption of Pro-Agriculture Resolutions. At this time, Woodford County has joined 18 other counties within the state of Illinois that have now passed Pro-Agriculture Resolutions.

County board members work with their local Farm Bureau to better understand the role agriculture plays in their local economy, such as providing jobs and generating property tax revenue, which is used to fund services for all citizens. The result is a strong working relationship between county officials and the agriculture community.

“Agriculture is the state’s largest industry, and passage of these Pro-Agriculture Resolutions show that our elected officials understand that agriculture goes far beyond providing food and fuel,” said Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. “When county boards pass these resolutions, they are showing their commitment to work with farm leaders so they can confidently be champions of agriculture.”

More information on Allies in Agriculture can be found at https://www.ilfb.org/ifb-in-action/allies-in-agriculture/.