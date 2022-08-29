Farm Bureau supports broadband access

EUREKA—The Woodford County Farm Bureau expressed its support for bringing broadband Internet service to rural areas of Woodford County at the county board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Farm Bureau manager Malena Cook told the board her organization had sent out postcards asking rural residents to take the online survey to determine the need for broadband in the county.

“The best input on the survey came from Woodford,” Cook said.

The survey found 3,005 households in the county do not have access to broadband. Several organizations have determined access to broadband improves education opportunities, business needs, and has an impact on the agricultural community.

“Some agriculture technology is only available through broadband,” Cook said.

The Farm Bureau estimates it will take $3 million to connect Woodford County to broadband. There will be $700 million in federal money coming to Illinois that will be available through a competitive grant process to service providers. More money will likely also be available through public and private partnership grants.

“It will be important to rural life and will impact the ag community,” Cook said.

Woodford County Board Chairman John Krug said he would like to have volunteers from the board to serve on an ad hoc committee that solely deals with the issues of bringing broadband to the county. He will be setting up that committee soon.

“I think we owe it to our constituents to let them know we have a plan,” Krug said.

Extension levy

University of Illinois Extension representatives Bobbie Jo Sibley and Janice McCoy presented a tentative budget for the upcoming year in committee work earlier this month. Several concerns were expressed about the ongoing levy for the Extension service.

Committee members noted the Extension service has a surplus of $2.7 million and residents of Woodford believe that it should be spent down instead of continuing to keep the levy the same. Sibley said the university requires the service region to maintain an 18-month carryover in its budget to cover contracts and leases in place. She also said cutting the levy would mean the extension service would get less money in matching funds from the state.

Sibley was asked about services specific to Woodford County. She said each county must have a 4-H program. Funds are used to support that program and 4-H fair costs. There are three extension staff members serving Woodford County who work full-time, although the office is not open five days a week. She noted staff is in the office when it is not open to the public.

Committee members also said they had heard complaints about volunteers and judges for the fair who donated their time being told they are no longer needed. Sibley said there are two sides to every story and encouraged committee members to consider all sides of the situation.

The committee asked for more information Sibley did not have immediately available about the division of shared funding with the other counties in the service region, which also includes McLean County and Livingston County. She said she would get the information and bring it back to the committee.

Patriotic memorial

A patriotic memorial featuring life-size replicas of the major documents America’s founding fathers created is being planned for the park at Eureka Lake. Project advocate Eric Lind told the board the organization Foundation Forward is planning to place the memorials in every county in the United States.

The Charters of Freedom Memorial will be made of brick and stone and funded by donations of materials, labor and money. The estimated cost of creating the memorial is $35,000. While it is hoped donations will pay the cost, the organization is not requiring the memorial to be totally funded locally.

Lind said the purpose is to bring life-size replicas of the historical documents to the people, many of whom will never be able to see the actual documents housed in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

“The main goal is education about history and government,” Lind said.

Documents being replicated include the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence. Lind said after hearing about the program, he contacted the organization whose representatives came to look at potential sites.

They determined a good place for the memorial would be near the pavilion at Eureka Lake, where it will be handicapped accessible and have available parking. He said a ground-breaking date could be set within the next 30 to 60 days. The memorial will also contain a time capsule that will be filled with letters from school children and other memorabilia that will be opened in 2087. The Woodford project would be the second memorial among Illinois counties being built.

Lind also said the city plans to expand the idea of patriotism and use the memorial as a foundation for a veterans’ park and gathering place in the future that may also include a local memorial to veterans.

“This really is a gift to the citizens of Woodford County,” Lind said. “We are very excited to have it coming to Eureka and Woodford County.”

Hunger Action Month

The board approved a proclamation declaring September as Hunger Action Month in conjunction with the Tri-County’s three health departments. Woodford County Health Dept. Administrator Hillary Aggertt told the board every five years the health department is required to assess and evaluate community health issues.

A recent survey indicated there are residents in the Tri-County area who have issues of food insecurity. Food insecurity is defined as a lack of access to enough food to live an active, healthy lifestyle.

She said 2,650 Woodford County residents have been identified as having food insecurity issues.

The health departments have created teams to raise awareness about hunger. They are planning a 2022 Hunger Walk in which the entry fee will be the donation of a shelf stable food item.

They are also working with local and regional food pantries to ensure supply needs are met.

Board members Justin Faulk, Blake Parsons and Don Tolan were absent from the meeting.

In other business, the board:

Approved a change in the El Paso Precinct 2 polling place to the El Paso Community Building due to the fact the building in which the polling place was previously located has been sold.

Approved a list of 49 new election judges. Woodford County Clerk Dawn Kupfer had reported a shortage of election judges last month, which helped in the recruitment process. More judges are needed in some precincts. Contact the county clerk’s office for more information.

Approved payment of $3,000 to the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council for dues.