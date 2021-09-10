 Skip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central pounds out steady beat in win over St. Joseph-Ogden 34-28

Fairbury Prairie Central wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-28 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Monticello and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Tolono Unity on August 27 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

St. Joseph-Ogden turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Fairbury Prairie Central put the game on ice.

The Hawks jumped over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 34-22.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 20-14 halftime score.

The Hawks opened with a 20-14 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

