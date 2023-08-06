For the first time in a quarter century, the top royalty at the Illinois State Fair is also a cattle show champion.

“It’s great representing the agriculture and livestock industry on a higher level,” said Paige Van Dyke, Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

She was crowned in January and has been active in celebrating county fairs across the state, including her own in Clay County on July 21-28.

“It’s been exciting to be in the show ring and hand out ribbons to the youth — to be where it all started for me,” said Van Dyke, of Louisville, a village with a population of roughly 1,100. She is the first Clay County fair queen to win at the state level.

She expects to attend about 25 Illinois county fairs this year before she returns to Oklahoma State University to continue her studies in agricultural communication and special education this fall. Her long-term goal is to develop and teach agricultural lessons to students in special education programs.

Van Dyke, who attended her first Illinois State Fair in Springfield when she was only 7 months old, started showing lambs in 4-H at an early age, showed a few pigs, then got the showmanship bug big-time with cattle when she was 12 years old.

Her family grows 3,000 acres of corn and soybeans and raises 150 purebred Black Angus and Red Angus cattle in eastern Illinois.

“I’ll trade these heels in for a pair of boots at the cattle barn,” she said of enjoying both the glamour and the agriculture at the fair.

She is a record-breaking three-time North American Junior Red Angus Showmanship champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“It’s been really special,” she said.

The 21-year-old did her three-peat win in South Dakota earlier this year. She said it was a good way to end her junior years. She also served as president of the Junior Red Angus Board and expects to be active in similar organizations as an adult.

Likewise, the Illinois State Fair is special to her this year, both as royalty and because it is her final year as a junior showman.

“I’ll exhibit and give it my all. I want to soak it all in,” she said.

Part of the fun is also sharing it with her showmanship and fair family.

“Everything she’s done so far shows she’s a great ambassador,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair manager.

The 10-day Illinois State Fair starts on Thursday with horse racing and a twilight parade followed by Agriculture Day on Friday with features for both rural and urban folks.

Agriculture Day moves to the first week of the fair this year to make it easier for more students to attend, Clark said. More of the livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants will be on the grounds to celebrate the state’s No. 1 industry on the new Ag Day on Friday.

All the usual awards for agricultural achievement, including recognition of centennial and bicentennial farms, will be part of the events that day as well.

A new theme day, “Twosday” on Aug. 15 features $2 admission for seniors and adults. Clark said it is part of the fair’s attempt to make the experience more affordable.

Another plus this year is the completion of renovation projects at the fairgrounds. The multi-purpose arena is open for use after $.8.6 million in repairs including to the iconic canopy on the 261,000 square foot facility. It will be home to the Monster Truck event on Thursday.

The carnival rides, livestock shows, grandstand concerts, demolition derby, fair food, butter cow, and all the things that bring people to the fair will be ready.

“Things are full steam ahead,” Clark said.