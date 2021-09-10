Extra time is kind to Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op in overtime defeat of South Beloit 44-38

Extra action was needed before Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op could slip past South Beloit 44-38 on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The Sobos fought to an interesting first overtime period, yet the Falcons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

