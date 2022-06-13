Extension series shares tips for saving money and home cooking

EUREKA– Summer is a busy time of the year, but it also provides opportunities for us to consider how to make decisions about our health, wellness, spending, and more as we all look where we can save.

University of Illinois Extension has a unique opportunity for the community to participate in a four-part free, interactive, and engaging “Food and Finances” series around these timely topics this summer. Nutrition and Wellness Educator Jenna Smith and Consumer Economics Educator Camaya Wallace Bechard will share some tips and resources to help you think more actively about how you eat and manage your dollars. The team will focus on building an emergency savings fund, cooking for one or two, exploring debt repayment options, and cooking with what’s on hand on the select Fridays below beginning at 10 a.m. at Heartline and Heart House in Eureka (300 Reagan Drive).

June 17: How to build an emergency savings fund

An emergency fund is a cash reserve that you set aside specifically for unplanned expenses or financial emergencies. This type of saving takes time to grow, but you can start small and build over time. Learn steps to develop and maintain this saving habit.

July 8: Cooking for 1 or 2

Most recipes make a family-sized portion, causing a week’s worth of leftovers for someone cooking for one or two people. Learn how to cut down a recipe, freeze ingredients and homemade meals, and repurpose leftovers into exciting makeovers. You’ll help decrease food waste and food boredom. A food demonstration and tastings will be given, as well as a packet full of recipes.

August 12: What’s your best debt repayment strategy?

Repaying debt is challenging in the best of situations, and today's economic situation makes it more difficult. Learn tried and true strategies for prioritizing debt repayment and paying it down effectively.

September 9: Cooking from What’s on Hand

Too often, people get stuck in a rut when it comes to cooking. We stock our cabinets and coolers with the same staples but never seem to have what we need to make the dishes we desire. Learn how to organize your kitchen to include common ingredients, which can be turned into quick, easy, and healthy meals! You’ll get hands-on cooking experience, recipes, and tastings.

There is no cost to attend these workshops. Space is limited, registration is required. Participants may register for individual sessions or all sessions. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FoodFinance. This series is made possible by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.

For more information or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact Extension Educators Jenna Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu and Camaya Wallace Bechard at cawb17@illinois.edu or calling 309-663-8306. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

