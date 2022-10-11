Extension offers Certified Food Protection Manager course

BLOOMINGTON-Illinois regulations require food establishments to have at least one Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) on staff. University of Illinois Extension offers the Food Protection Manager Certification course and examination, which is required every 5 years. University of Illinois Extension uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the American National Standards Institute. Participants learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.

The Certified Food Protection Manager class will meet on Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 at Heartland Community College, Astroth Community Education Center, room 2101. The first day of the class will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the second day of the class, including the test, will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring a photo ID on the day of the exam and there will be a 30-minute lunch breaks.

There is a program fee of $125 per person for all sessions. This fee is for the purchase of materials and the examination. If you need materials in a language other than English, please notify the course instructor, Jenna Smith, at least 10 business days prior to the class at 309-663-8306 or email at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

Space is limited, so enroll now. To register, visit Heartland Community College’s website at heartland.edu/ContinuingEd and search Professional Development then Prepare for a Career to enroll or contact by phone at 309-268-8160.