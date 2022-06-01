Explore your food preservation knowledge by adding fermentation options

PONTIAC – If you have exhausted your freezer and you are pressure canner preserving the abundant tastes of your garden, perhaps it is time to explore another food preservation option. What about fermentation? What is that you may ask?

University of Illinois Extension Educators Jenna Smith and Nick Frillman will answer that and introduce the basics of fermentation or a naturally occurring fermentation process that is possible with many garden vegetables. Join Extension for their “Lacto-Fermentation 101: DIY Kimchi” class from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Livingston County Extension Office, 1412 S. Locust St., Pontiac, for an introduction to the world of lacto-fermentation.

Along with the basics of the preservation process, participants will learn how to make kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish made with napa cabbage, additional vegetables, and spices. Class participants will get to take home their own jar of kimchi to ferment, pickling weights, and other fermentation supplies, along with a greater understanding of the fermentation process and health benefits of regularly eating fermented foods.

Space is limited. There is a $15 fee for the program, and registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/lacto-fermentation.

For more information on this program, registration, or upcoming events, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Extension Educators Jenna Smith (jesmith6@illinois.edu) or Nick Frillman (frillma2@illinois.edu) by phone at 309-663-8306 or email. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact us. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

