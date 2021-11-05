Explore The Pantagraph's new interactive map

SPRINGFIELD — Utilizing their legislative supermajorities and control of the governor's mansion, Illinois Democrats this year approved state legislative and congressional redistricting maps for the next 10 years.

Lawmakers approved state legislative maps in June and later revised them once 2020 U.S. Census data become available in August. And last week, after unveiling three earlier proposals, lawmakers approved the Democrats' fourth congressional map proposal.

The legislative maps likely cement Democrats' supermajorities in the state House and Senate for another decade while the congressional map is designed to elect 14 Democrats and the three Republicans.

What does it mean for your lawmaker in Washington and Springfield? We've put together an interactive map showing how the boundaries are poised to change.

Learn more about the plans and what's in play.

Visit pantagraph.com to explore the maps.

