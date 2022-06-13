Explore meal kit mayhem with Extension’s Diabetes Clinic

EUREKA- Are meal kits right for you? Have you considered investing in meal kits? Are they safe? Are they nutritious? Join University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Jenna Smith, to learn about the advantages and disadvantages of pre-measured and pre-portioned entrees delivered to your door as the June edition of Woodford’s Diabetes Clinic.

The “Meal Kit Mayhem” class is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on June 16 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 East Eureka Avenue, Eureka.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. Future topics will include a grocery store tour at IGA, sugar substitutes, and overcoming exercise barriers. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic meets at the Woodford County Extension Office in Eureka.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator & Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith by phone at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact Jenna and her team at the information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0