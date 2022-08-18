Experience nature and more at Nature Trails Day

MCLEAN - Find out what a local treasure exploring the outdoors and nature can be. Nature Trails Day returns this September right here in our backyard at Sugar Grove Nature Center in McLean, IL. Plan to spend the day hiking, exploring fun activity booths, and listening to presentations about the natural world with family and friends.

Nature Trails Day is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Sugar Grove Nature Center. Volunteers from the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist program and local community groups organize and sponsor the event as a day of educational, outdoor fun for their communities. Master Naturalists are a group of volunteers who are dedicated to learning and committed to preserving the natural world for future generations by serving as stewards of many local trails and natural spaces by clearing invasive species, maintaining trail safety, and sharing knowledge with their communities.

A few highlights for planning your day at Nature Trails Day includes the local Lake Run Club Kids’ Fun Run beginning at 10:30 a.m. Also, you do not want to miss Animal experts and live animal presentations from Wildlife Prairie Park at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic at 1:30 p.m. As well as, blacksmithing, woodturning, and Citizen Science demos available on site.

Throughout the day Master Naturalist volunteers will host several booths with youth nature activities and opportunities to learn more about plants, insects, trees, and birds. The outdoor Imagination Grove play area is also a great place to spend some time and enjoy the sights. There will be activities available for everyone and all ages so be sure to bring everyone along.

Remember your bug spray, sunscreen, and plenty of water so you will have a great time on the trails, stay safe, and hydrated. The event is free to the public and picnic tables are available for public use. A food truck will be on site that day with food available for purchase. Public restrooms are available.

Sugar Grove Nature Center is located at 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean. Parking will be directed to the remote lot. For more information or to view the full schedule of events to plan your day, visit events at go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact the Extension office at 309-663-8306. Stay in the loop and stay current on weather and event updates by finding us on Facebook at Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists or Sugar Grove Nature Center.

For questions or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact us at the Extension office information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. We cannot wait to see you all out at Nature Trails Day with us on September 17.