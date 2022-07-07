Ex-Red Devil sits on top

In the 107-year history of the Peoria Sunday Morning League, no pitcher has recorded more strikeouts than Eureka College product Clay McConkey. He ascended to number one on July 3. McConkey needed eight Ks to surpass the 949 held by Harry Dean Blair (1945-1964). McConkey fanned 11 over seven innings in game one of a doubleheader for Miller Lite in an 8-2 triumph over the Bullet Colt 45s at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria. The right-hander has 953 Ks over a 15-year stint in the PSML, the oldest amateur baseball league in the country.