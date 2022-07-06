Everybody Loves Opal playing at Barn III

GOODFIELD-The Barn III in Goodfield is presenting a long time Barn favorite, Everybody Loves Opal by John Patrick. Everybody Loves Opal opened July 7 and runs until August 14. The show will be playing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays evenings and Sundays matinees.
Meet Opal Kronkie (Dan Challacombe), a middle-aged recluse, who lives in a tumbledown mansion at the edge of the municipal dump. The general disarray of her establishment is aggravated by the fact that Opal collects things—anything that can be toted home in her little red wagon. Opal is also an optimist, for no matter how mean her lot—or her "friends" —Opal responds with unfailing kindness and an abiding faith in the goodness of human nature. Into her rather strange world comes Gloria (Sagan Drake), Bradford (Christian Meredith) and Solomon (Pat Gaik), three purveyors of bogus perfume who are running from authorities. Opal's unique abode is the perfect hideout—and Opal, herself, might be the remedy for their shattered finances. They decide that what she needs is plenty of insurance, a rapid demise, and three beneficiaries named Gloria, Bradford and Solomon. Attempted murder wouldn't seem to be funny, but in hands of Mary Simon’s directing, it is uproarious! The unsavory trio concocts elaborate schemes and through it all, Opal radiates kindness, affection and, strangely enough, gratitude. A highly entertaining comedy of when life never seems to go the way you want it. There are many morals that shine through the plotline, many coming from Opal herself.
This show stars Barn III Company Members Dan Challacombe, Pat Gaik, Nate Gaik, Sagan Drake, Christian Meredith and new to The Barn stage, Ethan Smith and Oliver Challacombe, Dan and Tamra’s Cat.
Everybody Loves Opal is produced by Abby Reel and directed by Mary Simon. Set design and technical direction by Tracy Simmons.
Tickets for Dinner Theatre shows during 2022 are $48 per person for all regular performances. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 309-965-2545 from the box office which is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Everybody Loves Opal will be featuring the Barn’s smoked beef brisket with rosemary potatoes, creamy alfredo pasta and house blend vegetables as well as our classic Barn III fried chicken and tilapia with mango salsa. featured dessert is strawberry upside down cake and our signature cocktail is “The Red Wagon”(Bloody Mary). Guests can enjoy unlimited Barn favorites like their famous beer cheese and crackers along with salad, bread baskets and more. The Barn III also offers a full service bar on site and as such outside alcohol is not allowed. For more information visit email boxoffice@thebarniii.com.