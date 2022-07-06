Everybody Loves Opal playing at Barn III

Meet Opal Kronkie (Dan Challacombe), a middle-aged recluse, who lives in a tumbledown mansion at the edge of the municipal dump. The general disarray of her establishment is aggravated by the fact that Opal collects things—anything that can be toted home in her little red wagon. Opal is also an optimist, for no matter how mean her lot—or her "friends" —Opal responds with unfailing kindness and an abiding faith in the goodness of human nature. Into her rather strange world comes Gloria (Sagan Drake), Bradford (Christian Meredith) and Solomon (Pat Gaik), three purveyors of bogus perfume who are running from authorities. Opal's unique abode is the perfect hideout—and Opal, herself, might be the remedy for their shattered finances. They decide that what she needs is plenty of insurance, a rapid demise, and three beneficiaries named Gloria, Bradford and Solomon. Attempted murder wouldn't seem to be funny, but in hands of Mary Simon’s directing, it is uproarious! The unsavory trio concocts elaborate schemes and through it all, Opal radiates kindness, affection and, strangely enough, gratitude. A highly entertaining comedy of when life never seems to go the way you want it. There are many morals that shine through the plotline, many coming from Opal herself.