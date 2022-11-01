‘Everybody All the Time’

EUREKA – At 7:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Eureka High School Marching Band, under the direction of drum majors Carly Bridgewater and Allison Wetzler and Color Guard captains Kammie Edwards and Hannah Worthen, took the field at Illinois State University to perform “A Letter to Myself” at the Illinois State Marching Band Championship.

“In the morning, it was a highly emotionally charged show,” Band Director Todd Stalter said. Their stellar performance led them to win the Class 1A Championship. They earned caption awards for High Achievement in Visual Performance, Music Performance, and Effect. As class winners, they would have automatically qualified for finals, but they would have made finals on their score regardless, a program first.

EHS was then the second of 15 bands to perform at finals, taking the field at 7:30 p.m. Twelve hours after their first performance of the day, the students’ energy and passion took the show to an even higher level.

“In the evening, it was up another notch. They reached down, and they dug in, and they delivered a winner,” Stalter said.

They finished in 12th place, which is the highest finish of an EHS Marching Band at ISMBC and the highest finish of any 1A band in the history of ISMBC finals.

“For our band to place 12th in finals at ISU is a tremendous accomplishment. The level of competition is so high and the pressure is so great. Of course I am proud of them for achieving that placement, but what impressed me the most was that they produced a show at finals that was another level above what they did in the morning and they presented their absolute best product to the audience,” Stalter said. “That is much more gratifying to me than achieving a particular score or placement.”

EHS was the smallest school in the entire 42-band field at ISU. “Size has nothing to do with it,” Stalter said. “It’s all about who’s on the field and what they do. It doesn’t matter if your band is 200 people. This is 72 people, and they knocked it out of the park.”

The band performed “A Letter to Myself” for the last time this past Thursday night at the EHS Marching Band Showcase. Stalter addressed the crowd, sharing behind-the-scenes information about the show’s progression over the last few months.

He thanked the Assistant Director Ben Wyland (who is also the Eureka Middle School Band Director), the Color Guard Sponsor Kari Marino, and drumline instructor Josh Paul.

“These people put in a lot of hours here and a lot of hours at home thinking about what we need to do to get better,” Stalter said.

Family support is a huge reason why the EHS band is so successful. Stalter thanked his own family, including his wife Angie, his sister Jackie, and his mother. He also thanked the families of the band members. “The parent support we have here is fantastic,” he said, noting that parents and band alumni who came out to help at shows would pitch in in many ways, even holding down the props so that they wouldn’t blow away in the wind. “The helpers never saw the show from the perspective that you get to see it. When they come to help, they come to help, in any way that they can.”

In an email interview, Stalter said that band is important because music is important. “Music engages the entire brain and develops the whole person at every moment, and in our band that's every person; no one sits on the bench in band, everyone contributes all the time, everyone has responsibility, and we are not complete without everyone involved. People sometimes tend to equate Marching Band with sports because of the time and effort involved, and of course the competitive element, but they are different animals, at least in my mind. Our focus is not on winning, because if you don't win, then you fail. If we focus on producing a better artistic product each time, becoming better musicians and performers each day, we can measure and experience different successes along the way, and I think that's the best way to do it.”

During lunch this past Friday, several band members echoed many of these sentiments as they reflected on their successful season. (Lunch, by the way, is usually quick for band students, as they choose to eat their food in about 10 minutes and then head straight to the band room to start warming up. “We show up early,” senior drum major Carly Bridgewater said.)

When asked how they can be so dedicated (for example, the band was at EHS at 3:45 a.m. the day of the ISU competition and didn’t get back until after midnight), senior clarinet player Laura Blunier was quick to respond. “Band is your family,” she said.

The others agreed. “They’re like my brothers and sisters,” Bridgewater said. “Our band especially gets so close.” While a lot of band members from other schools get on their phones during breaks at competitions, EHS band members choose to interact with each other instead.

They all live the band motto of “everybody all the time” and understand their success depends on every single person in the band.

They credit Stalter and Wyland for being great motivators. It makes a difference to them to know that their teachers care about them. They know that, for Stalter and Wyland, “it’s not about competition,” Bridgewater said. “It’s about us.”

Since it’s about the students, student input is encouraged and valued. For example, this show’s visual component included suggestions by senior trumpet player Landon Wierenga and choreography by senior Color Guard co-captain Kammie Edwards.

Senior trumpet players Samuel and Christian Coartney noted that the new freshmen this year were skilled musicians and strong additions to the band. Their readiness, all the students agreed, is a testament to Wyland’s excellent teaching and his ability to get middle schoolers prepared for the challenges of marching band.

Bridgewater has been so inspired by her time with the band—even during the difficult Covid years—that she is going to go into music education.

Speaking of education, growth and reflection are at the heart of this year’s performance. “A Letter to Myself,” an original composition by Alex Yoder, features an older person looking back on her life and thinking about the advice she would give to her younger self.

“We took that metaphor as the season progressed and turned it into something we could learn from as people,” Stalter said. He encouraged band members to think about what advice they would give their younger selves at summer band camp and from competition to competition. “That’s something that we can apply right now. We don’t have to wait until we’re ‘old’ to gain that wisdom. We have wisdom gained right now, so we used that as an area of personal growth,” he said.

He pointed out that this fall the band wore no hats or plumes by design. “We wanted them to connect with you, the audience, and you connect with them and they connect better with you if you can see their faces.”

One of the challenges was getting each person to believe that they were “actually actors on the field” that needed to portray different emotions through their faces and body language. As they practiced, they learned how to convey the message of the piece both musically and visually.

“It also transforms you. You get the message of the music and what the show means; you get it yourself as you’re transmitting it to the audience, which is a wonderful thing,” he said.

“One of the great things about this particular group of kids is that they’ve worked their tails off. Every day they decided to be a better band than they were the day before, and that’s what took them to where they wanted to go,” Stalter said.

At the end of the Band Showcase Thursday night, Stalter said it would be hard to let this particular show go. “It is so impactful and so meaningful, and they wear it on their faces, and they have it in their hearts. It’s just been a phenomenal ride. From the bottom of my heart to all of you, thank you very much, because this has been one of the great joys of my life. What a fantastic band.”