Every apron has a story

An Apron!?! What is so spectacular about it? Are memories popping into you head? May be its your grandma wearing one while she fried chicken for Sunday family dinner. Your Mom with a fancy holiday one on or your husband at the grill with one that says “Hot Stuff Coming Through.” Or is it the one that you wore for finger painting in kindergarten. They all have something to tell us.

Join them at their Oct. 14 meeting of the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical at the El Paso District Library at 149 W. 1st St. at 7 p.m. Beth Harms Miller, retired family and consumer science teacher will enlighten us with the history of aprons and invites all of you to bring an apron so that you can show and tell all of us about your special apron.

Members and guests are invited to join in a dutch-treat dinner at the at Woody’s Restaurant on Route 24 on the west side of El Paso at 5:30 p.m. They will order off the menu and enjoy getting together as friends. No reservations are required.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. The Society also maintains a mini-museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge through meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through Nov., on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at (309-360-6772) or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.