Events to benefit Grace Dickinson

EUREKA-A pork chop dinner, silent auction and a 50/50 Raffle will take place on Dec. 16 in the EHS Cafeteria starting at 5 p.m. and serving grilled chops, hot dogs and sides until we are sold out or 8:00 p.m. Cost is by donation of your choice.

Proceeds will benefit Grace Dickinson who is the daughter of Rich and Rachel Dickinson and is a junior at EHS.

In the summer of 2020 Grace Dickinson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her upper arm. She has been undergoing treatment at St. Jude's Research Hospital in Memphis since the diagnosis. They have recently learned that the cancer moved to other parts of her body.

On Dec. 17 at 9 am., at the Eureka Christian Church Courtney, Courtney Lowe and Laura Hughes will be offering a class "Yoga for Compassion and Community" This will be a 60-minute yoga flow to vulnerably open our hearts for a shared vision of sending love and healing thoughts to one of our own. They will move through traditional yoga postures to warm, heat, and balance the body.

Lowe teaches Language Arts at Eureka High School and is a 200-hour trauma informed yoga teacher and SEL Facilitator.

Cost is donation of your choice, and space is limited.

If you are unable to attend either of these events, but would like to offer financial support to the family, please make checks out to EHS; with Dickinson Family on the memo line and drop off or send to the high school. They do not currently have an electronic payment system.