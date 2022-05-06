Eureka to observe Memorial Day with parade, service

EUREKA – American Legion Post 466 will hold its annual Memorial Day parade and service on May 30.
Parade
The parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. from Eureka High School, 200 W. Cruger Ave. It will travel along South Main Street, ending at Olio Township Cemetery, 1015 S. Main St., where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
The parade will have approximately 40 entries, including a color guard, local veterans, municipal vehicles, classic cars, tractors, businesses, churches, organizations and the Eureka High School Band, according to Post 466 adjutant Kodey Greiner.
Lineup is at 10 a.m. at the high school for those who want to participate, Greiner said.
Service
For the second consecutive year, Olio Cemetery superintendent Jan Holliger will give the keynote address at the 11 a.m. service (see related story in this issue). Eureka mayor Eric Lind will introduce her.
Master of ceremonies Dan Harrod will kick off the service. An invocation and benediction will be given by the Rev. Robert Idell, pastor of Antioch Christian Church, Toluca.
Music will be by members of the Eureka High School Band, directed by Todd Stalter. Music will include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a special selection, and taps by senior Landon Wierenga with the echo by senior Jakob Dischert.
Senior Sylvia Hughes will deliver the Gettysburg Address.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 57 will offer a reflection on Memorial Day, and Legion member Shawn Trent will lay the memorial wreath at the soldiers’ monument. Legion members will give a gun salute.
In case of rain, the service will be held at the Eureka High School auditorium.
The Legion will serve pulled-pork sandwiches at the Legion building, 2000 S. Main St., following the ceremony.