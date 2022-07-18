Eureka takes two from River City club

A home-and-home American Junior Legion series between Eureka and Peoria resulted in a sweep by the locals this past week. The first encounter took place on July 12 at Richwoods, as Eureka (7-16) used a five-run top of the third inning to go on for a 9-4 victory. Brody Wertz collected two hits and drove in a run, while Eli Maynard (hit), Cameron Mead (hit) and Andrew Zimmerman (run batted in) also assisted. Ryan Fuller (1-4) struck out six over five innings on the mound for the win.