Eureka takes two from River City club

A home-and-home American Junior Legion series between Eureka and Peoria resulted in a sweep by the locals this past week. The first encounter took place on July 12 at Richwoods, as Eureka (7-16) used a five-run top of the third inning to go on for a 9-4 victory. Brody Wertz collected two hits and drove in a run, while Eli Maynard (hit), Cameron Mead (hit) and Andrew Zimmerman (run batted in) also assisted. Ryan Fuller (1-4) struck out six over five innings on the mound for the win.

They met again Thursday at the middle school, which saw the hosts come out on top by a 9-8 score. Two runs in the bottom of the sixth erased an 8-7 deficit, Fuller and Zimmerman each recorded two hits and three RBIs. Parker Roberts picked up the win.

