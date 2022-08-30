Eureka sweeps opener

Eureka began volleyball play on Aug. 23 with a 25-13, 25-10 over host Roanoke-Benson at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, the Hornets (6-1) downed guest Olympia 25-16, 25-18 on Thursday. Eureka won four of five matches to place fifth at Saturday’s 16-team Macomb Classic. In pool play, they downed Elmwood (25-15, 28-30, 15-13) and Lewistown (25-13, 25-15), but lost to the Macomb junior varsity (25-16, 25-21). The Hornets rebounded to knock off West Prairie (25-20, 22-25, 15-12) and Monmouth United (25-23, 25-17). The hosts upended Washington in the championship match.

Eureka/R-B

Ella Ausmus and Sophie Musselman shared hitting honors with six kills, while Elena Lapp added 13 assists and five digs.

Callie Schumacher served 11 points and also had five digs.

Olympia-Eureka

Ausmus served 12 points and added seven kills, while Lapp handed out 11 assists.

Schumacher contributed 14 digs.

The Hornets open Heart of Illinois Conference action this evening at 7 p.m. with a road tilt opposite Fieldcrest.