Eureka school district to hold registration

EUREKA-Online Registration is scheduled to open on July 21 and will close on Aug. 2.

As a reminder a $2 processing fee will be charged for all types of payments. If you write one check or pay cash for all students in your family, then you will only pay one $2 processing fee. Checks, cash or credit cards paid individually for each student in your family, will result in a $2.00 charge for each student.

There is one location for registration being held on August 2 at Eureka Middle School for all schools. Staff from each school will be at EMS if you need assistance with online registration.

Here are items you'll need to successfully complete your online registration:

Your Skyward login and password. This is not your student's login and password, but yours. If you don't know your login name or password call the school where your child attends. Test this out by going to skyward.district140.org and make sure you can successfully login.

If you need to add a student to your account in RevTrak, you will need the Student ID for that child. To find this, login to your Skyward account as a parent. Once logged into Skyward, click on Student Info from the menu on the left. Look for Other ID. This is the number you will enter as the ID number in RevTrak.

If you don't have internet access at home, there are a couple ways to complete this online registration.

Go to the Eureka Public Library and use their computers and internet (they charge for printed copies).

Come to registration on August 2 during the hours of 9 a.m. - noon and 1-6 p.m. There will be a device available for you to register online.

There are three ways to pay for registration. At the end of the registration steps you will be presented with payment options.

Electronically. This can be with either a credit card or eCheck. To pay online, you will need to setup a RevTrak account. You can do this ahead of time by going to district140.revtrak.net. Click Create New Account and follow the steps to setup your account. If you have previously made food service or registration payments, you already have an account.

For mail-in, print the invoice and mail in your check. Do not send cash. For walk-in, print the invoice and bring in cash or check.