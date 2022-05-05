Classic Movie Monday at Eureka Public Library
Classic Movie Monday continues at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. This is a monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. The library will be showing a classic western at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.
U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic at Eureka Public Library
University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the The Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
Maple Lawn: Celebrating 100 Years program
The Library, 202 S. Main, is proud to host a program celebrating 100 years of Maple Lawn. The theme for this celebratory presentation will be "building on strengths of the past as a bridge to the future". Frank Kandel, chairman of Maple Lawn's centennial committee, will focus on the history of Maple Lawn. Mary Hutson, former assistant in the activity department, will talk about the importance of socialization and family involvement. Lou Strong, committee member, will give a resident's perspective. To wrap up, the presenters will share details and an invitation to Maple Lawn's centennial events on July 22 and 23. Maple Lawn: Celebrating 100 Years will take place at the Eureka Public Library on Tuesday, May 17 at 6p.m. This is a free program and registration is required. Please sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.