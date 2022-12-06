EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Dec. 10. Pop by during the library’s open hours 9 a.m. – noon to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club December meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., the theme is free choice – simply share what mysteries you have been reading lately. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

IL Attorney General’s Office presenting program on Consumer Fraud & Identity Theft

The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's Community Outreach Team will be presenting an overview of the Attorney General and the office itself, common scams, Identity Theft, and how the Attorney General's Office can help if you've become a victim. This program will be in person at The Library, 202 S. Main, on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext.1. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.