Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our genealogy/local history reference hours. For the month of March, the only session of Ask a Genealogist will be on March 6 from 6– 7:30 p.m. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club March meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library on the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting is March 13 at 10 a.m. where the club will discuss the chosen true crime book-in-common, Practice to Deceive by Ann Rule. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Winter Sowing Master Gardener program

Are you ready to get back to gardening? Winter sowing allows you to start your outdoor garden in the winter and early spring. Using small, inexpensive DIY greenhouses, you can begin planting your garden outdoors in the winter. Join Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch as she explains and demonstrates winter sowing. Take advantage of this simple growing method to get a head start on growing annuals, vegetables, and native plants - especially those that can be expensive or difficult to find at nurseries - without costly equipment. This free program will be held at the The Library on March 13 at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. on March 10 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.