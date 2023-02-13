February DIY days for kids

Drop by Eureka Public Library for DIY fun in the children’s library. DIY LEGO Tables will be set up all day on Feb. 20 when kids are out of school for Presidents’ Day. DIY Art Tables are an ongoing program on the last Wednesday of each month during the school year so kids can get creative after early dismissal. Art supplies will be available all day on Feb. 22. For more info, visit the library website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Elder Abuse Prevention presentation

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting a program on Elder Abuse Prevention presented by the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Learn more about the signs and what you can do if you suspect a loved one has been a victim of this type of abuse. This free program will be held at the library on Feb.l 21 at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext.1. Registration is required before 10 a.m. on Feb. 20. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The topic for the February meeting is things you love. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons at The Library, 202 S. Main, can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting Feb. 24. Each kit has supplies and instructions for a fun craft project, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more. This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.