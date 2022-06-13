EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Classic Movie Monday at Eureka Public Library

Classic Movie Monday continues at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. This is a monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. The library will be showing a classic musical at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.

U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the The Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 20. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Cricut 101: Make & Take Workshop

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be offering a Make & Take Workshop in our Cricut 101 series. Karen Jones has come up with some fun outdoorsy-themed designs to go along with the Summer Reading Program theme. Participants can bring their own t-shirt, tote bag, cup, etc. to have their chosen design placed on the item. This free program for adults aged 18 and up will be held in the program room of the library on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. Call the library at 309-467-2922 or stop by the adult circulation desk to sign up!

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be Wednesday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. The topic for the June meeting is your favorite food or recipe. Participants are encouraged to bring a recipe to share. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Library’s Program in a Bag for June

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the June bag will be Take and Make Coffee Filter Flowers. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, June 23 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Learn to use an Outdoor Grill

If you haven't mastered the art of outdoor grilling yet, the experts at the U of I Extension are here to help. Join Nutrition and Wellness educator Jenna Smith at the The Library, 202 S. Main, to learn the ins and outs of outdoor grilling, just in time to impress your family over the 4th of July! You'll learn how to grill a variety of foods, as well as brush up on grill safety. Participants will also get to sample the food that is prepared and take home a packet of recipes. This free program will be held in the library’s new outdoor pavilion on Thursday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Library to host performer Chris Fascione

The Library will be hosting performer Chris Fascione and his Bringing Literature to Life presentation. His unique combination of storytelling, mime, juggling, and comedy creates colorful characters from literature who tell their stories as laughter abounds. This free program for children and families will be held at Eureka High School on Friday, June 24 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. This exciting performance is sponsored by the Sun Foundation’s Community Arts Access Grant in collaboration with the Illinois Art Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Sharpie Tie-Dye for teens

Teen patrons at The Library, 202 S. Main, can learn to use Sharpie markers and rubbing alcohol to make cool tie-dye projects at the library on Friday, June 24 at 2:00 p.m. This is a free program for ages 12 – 17 and registration is required. All supplies will be provided. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0