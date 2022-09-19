EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Eureka Public Library’s Program in a Bag for Sept.

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the Sept. bag will be a Take and Make DIY Bookmark. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Sept. 22 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Genealogy Meet-Up

Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is The Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. The topic for the Sept. meeting is grade school memories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Libby app for Kindle Fire Tablets

Eureka Public Library will be hosting another program for patrons wanting to use the Libby app on their Kindle Fire tablets. At this time, the Libby app from Overdrive is not available through the Amazon app store, so library staff will walk patrons through how to add the app to a Kindle Fire tablet. This free program will be held on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. All registered participants will need to bring their own charged and updated Kindle Fire to the program. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.