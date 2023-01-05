EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Jan. 14. Pop by during the library’s open hours, 9 a.m. – noon, to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.

First-Time Home Buyer Seminar

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting a First-Time Home Buyer Semiar presented by The Molendi Home Team and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. This educational presentation will teach participants about home buying basics, managing credit, financing process, and financing options. This free program will be held at the library on Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext.1. Registration is required before 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 13. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

Program in a Bag for January

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the January bag will be Take and Make Tea Pockets. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Jan. 19 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Intro to Genealogy program

Register now for Intro to Genealogy at The Library, 202 S. Main. This introductory course, taught by librarian and genealogist Cindy O'Neill, will get you started with an overview of family tree structure, organizational tips, online search options, and types of documents to look for. The program will be held on Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m., both as a hybrid in-person/online program. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext.1. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org. Registration is required before 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.