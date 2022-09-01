EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Tie-Dye Friday

Tie-Dye Friday is back at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3 - 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back at The Library, 202 S. Main, on Sept. 10. Pop by during the library’s open hours (9 a.m. – noon) to have a fun morning of building with LEGO bricks. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club September meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., the theme is free choice – simply share what mysteries you have been reading lately. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Soundwave Art program for teens

Learn how to create a visual soundwave from a song or voice recording to transform into a cool work of art at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. This is a free program for ages 12 - 17. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Sept. 13. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information about the library’s programs, visit www.eurekapl.org.

Friends of the Library kickoff meeting

Want to be a Superhero? Become a Friend of the Library and attend the Friends Kickoff Reception & Meeting. The membership fee is just $15 and patrons can register at the Kickoff Meeting or at the adult circulation desk anytime the library is open.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s outdoor pavilion where light refreshments will be served. Gift cards for Braker's Market, Caleri's Cafe & Bakery, The Flower Basket, Scottwood Floral, and Uncle Bob's will be raffled off at the end of the meeting. All new members will receive a free tote bag.

The Eureka Public Library Board of Trustees recently thanked the Friends of the Library for their dedication to promoting and supporting the library. A certificate of appreciation was presented to Chairperson Robin Staudenmeier, and EPLD Trustee Liaison, Marjorie Crowe, acknowledging the dedication and financial contributions of the group. Over $11,000 has been given to the library over the past 8 years, supporting specific projects for children and adults, including Reading Buddies, Summer Reading parties, audio and large print books, room renovations, and elevator construction.

Friends of the Library also support additional fundraising opportunities such as the annual Quarter Auction and Book Sale. Members are welcome to attend semi-annual meetings. For more information about the Friends of the Library group, visit the Eureka Public Library website: www.eurekapl.org.