Drop by for LEGO fun

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will have multiple opportunities to stop by the children’s library for LEGO fun in April. DIY LEGO Tables will be available all day April 7 and April 10. Additionally Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up is back on April 8. Pop by during the library’s open hours any (or all) of these days to have fun building with LEGO bricks. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Mystery Book Club April meeting

Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by The Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. The next meeting is April 10 at 10 a.m. where the club will discuss the mysteries they have each been reading lately. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Rules of the Road

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at The Library, 202 S. Main, on April 14 at 9:30 a.m. and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1 before 4 p.m. on April 12. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Genealogy Meet-Up

Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is The Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on April 15 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org. Registration will be open until 7 p.m. on April 13.

Library encourages patrons to participate in Money Smart Week

Eureka Public Library invites you to join library patrons across the country for Money Smart Week, which will be held April 15 through April 21.

This week-long, free, virtual campaign aims to help people better manage their personal finances with a focus on tools for low and moderate income communities.

This year’s line-up of live online events includes:

• April 17 @ 1 p.m. CT | Family Budgeting

o Presented by Katie Cullum of the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture

• April 18 @ 1 p.m. CT | Spanish language session: Instituciones Financieras

o Presented by Vanessa Arita Reyes of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions

• April 19 @ 1 p.m. CT | Debt Relief

o Presented by Bruce McCleary of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling

• April 20 @ 1 p.m. CT | Employer Retirement Plans

o Presented by Kimberly Johnson of the U.S. Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration

Events are free and open to the public, but registration is advised. Questions for the panelists can be submitted during the registration process. View more details at https://www.moneysmartweek.org or The Library’s website https://www.eurekapl.org/.

Library closing early on April 11

The Library, 202 S. Main, will be closing at 5 p.m. on April 11. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.