EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Learning to Use an Air Fryer program at Eureka Public Library

Eureka Public Library is thrilled to have the University of Illinois Extension back on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. for Learning to Use an Air Fryer. Deep fat frying is out. Air frying is in. Come and see how to use an air fryer while learning about the possible health benefits to using this appliance. Attendees will receive recipes and tips on purchasing, frying, and cleaning the air fryer, as well as watch a food demonstration. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at the library or by calling 309-467-2922.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons at The Library, 202 S. Main, can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting Aug. 26. Each kit has supplies and instructions for a back-to-school craft, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more! This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

Program on Libby app for Kindle Fire Tablets

The Library will be hosting another program for patrons wanting to use the Libby app on their Kindle Fire tablets. At this time, the Libby app from Overdrive is not available through the Amazon app store, so library staff will walk patrons through how to add the app to a Kindle Fire tablet. This free program will be held on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Space is limited and registration is required. All registered participants will need to bring their own charged and updated Kindle Fire to the program. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

ParkLands Foundation program

Eureka Public Library will be hosting the ParkLands Foundation for their rescheduled presentation on Restoring Native Ecosystems in the Mackinaw River Watershed. Register now for this informational session hosted by ParkLands Stewardship Chair and Eureka College Professor, Katy Everett, PhD at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. Dr. Everett will share information about the local conservation land trust and their mission to preserve, protect, ecologically restore, and manage natural lands in our watershed and share opportunities for membership, public recreation and education, and scientific research. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.