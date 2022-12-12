EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Genealogy Meet-Up

Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is Eureka Public Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org. Registration will be open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by The Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our new fall genealogy/local history reference hours. Ask a Genealogist will be on the first and third Monday of each month from 6– 7:30 p.m. The next session will be on Dec. 19. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.

Program in a Bag for December

The Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the December bag will be a Take and Make DIY Snowman. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Dec. 22 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.

Family Movie Night

Stop by the The Library, 202 S. Main, for Family Movie Night just in time for the holidays on Dec. 22. Patrons are welcome to bring their own drinks, snacks, and blankets. All are encouraged to wear their comfiest holiday pajamas as well. The movie starts at 5:30 p.m. in the program room. Please note that parents/guardians must stay with children for the duration of the movie. There will be a poster in the library announcing the film one week beforehand. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Holiday Hours

The Eureka Public Library will be closed on the following days for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays: Dec. 23 – 26 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 2. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.