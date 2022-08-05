EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Classic Movie Monday at Eureka Public Library

Classic Movie Monday continues at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. This is a monthly program showing classic films on the third Monday of each month. The library will be showing a classic film from the 1980s at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.

U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the The Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Genealogy Circle

Working on your family history? Genealogy Circle is The Library’s new informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join us on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.