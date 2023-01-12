EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Why Consider Solar educational presentation

Do you want to learn more about solar energy? Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has an exciting upcoming program for you. Patrons who register for Why Consider Solar will learn about how solar energy works as well as the incentives available in this educational program presented by Legacy Solar. This free program will be held at the library on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext.1. Registration is required before 10 a.m. on Jan 23. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.

Encourages creativity with DIY Art Tables for kids

Miss Angela will have DIY Art Tables set up all day on Jan. 25. Stop by EPLD, check out some library books, then stay and get creative. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website eurekapl.org.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. The topic for the January meeting is favorite childhood winter activities. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

UnityPoint Wellmobile to visit library

The UnityPoint Wellmobile will be at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, for free blood pressure, cholesterol/blood glucose, & pulse oximetry screenings on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. An 8-12 hour fast is required for the cholesterol/blood glucose portion of the screening. It is also recommended to drink 16 ounces of water or more before the stop. Please take prescription medications as prescribed. Illinois Eye Center will also be on site for free vision screenings. The screenings are on a first-come, first-served basis, and will not begin until the time indicated. For more information, visit the library website at eurekapl.org.