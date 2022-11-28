EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Do Good December is back

Do Good December BINGO is back at Eureka Public Library to help add some joy and kindness to the community this holiday season. Starting Dec. 1, pick up or print out a Do Good December BINGO sheet and try to do a little bit of good throughout the month of December. For each BINGO card turned in, patrons will receive a cozy bookmark and entry into a drawing for $20 in Eureka Business Association gift checks. Find more info at www.eurekapl.org.

Work on the Community Puzzle

The Library will be starting a new monthly Community Puzzle program for all ages this December. Beginning Dec. 1, stop by the library’s Book Sale Room all month long to work on the current Community Puzzle. Put together a few pieces or 100. Work together with your family or work on it solo. It’s your choice. Find more info at www.eurekapl.org.

Crafting for a Cause drop-in program

Do you love crafting AND helping others? Then Crafting for a Cause at the The Library is for you. Join us in December to make greeting cards to send to Cards for a Cause, a nonprofit that gives cards to sick or injured children in hospitals worldwide. Supplies will be set up in the library’s program room all day on Dec. 2, 3, 14, 16, 29, and 30. This is a free drop-in program for all ages. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Friends of the Eureka Public Library Quarter Auction

A quarter auction will be held to support the Friends of the Eureka Public Library District on Dec. 5 at The Cannery. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and bidding will begin at 6 p.m. Admission fee is $3, which includes a seat at a table and one paddle for bidding. Additional paddles are $2 each. Participants may want to bring $10—$40 in quarters to bid on items. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Eureka Public Library District. If you would like to donate an auction item, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

December storytime programs for children

Storytime at the Library 202 S. Main, continues on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. This weekly program is for children of all ages and will be held in the children’s library. Toddler Time is a special program is for the library’s littlest patrons, aged 0 – 24 months. There will be stories, activities, music, and bubbles on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.

Library to host AARP Smart Driver program

The Library is happy to have the AARP Smart Driver program back at the library on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 1:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Smart Driver class focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws, and regulations; introduces new laws, driving concepts, and changes in automobiles, roadways, and traffic over the past decade. The class includes information on the effect of medications, drugs, and alcohol on the ability to drive safely. The class is designed for drivers aged 50+, and also provides exercise recommendations for remaining agile, mobile, and strong enough to properly drive a vehicle safely.

Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on their auto liability insurance, the amount of which varies with the insurer, location, vehicle, and driving record. This discount runs for 3 years, after which the participant must retake the class to renew their discount.

The class fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, payable by cash or check only. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up starting Nov. 28 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.