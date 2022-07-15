EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Eureka Public Library program on Libby app for Kindle Fire Tablets

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be hosting a program this month for patrons wanting to use the Libby app on their Kindle Fire tablets. At this time, the Libby app from Overdrive is not available through the Amazon app store, so library staff will walk patrons through how to add the app to a Kindle Fire tablet. This free program will be held on July 26 at 3 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. All registered participants will need to bring their own charged and updated Kindle Fire to the program. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org.

Share Your Story adult storytelling group

This month’s meeting of the Share Your Story adult storytelling group at The Library, 202 S. Main, will be July 27 at 11 a.m. The topic for the July meeting is travel memories. This is a free program for patrons 18 and over. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Teen Take & Make Kit

Teen patrons at The Library, 202 S. Main, can pick up a new Teen Take & Make Kit from the adult circulation desk starting July 29. Each kit has supplies and instructions for a fun summer craft, instructions for an extra craft to make with supplies from home, and more. This is a free kit for ages 12 – 17, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Find more info on the library website www.eurekapl.org or by calling the library at 309-467-2922.