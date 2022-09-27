EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Tie-Dye Friday

Celebrate the end of Library Card Sign-Up Month with another Tie-Dye Friday at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. The library will provide all of the tie-dye supplies, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or similar item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended. No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3- 4 p.m. on Sept. 30. For more information, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

Pick up a kit to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night

Library patrons of all ages are invited to pick up a kit to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 1. Kits will be available at the adult circulation desk starting Sept. 29 while supplies last. Each kit will contain a Moon Observation Journal, a Moon Map, coloring sheets, and more.

International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to space science, exploration, and human culture. This annual event connects scientists, educators and lunar enthusiasts from around the world.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with many contributors. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Find more information on the program, visit the library website: https://eurekapl.org. For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe. For more information about LRO, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/lro.

TEENtober celebrated

This Oct., the Eureka Public Library is again participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) annual TEENtober celebration. Developed by YALSA, this month-long event strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by their local institutions that will help them develop new skills and fuel their passions.

During TEENtober, teens can complete a BINGO card to be entered into a drawing to win a $10 gift certificate to Maurie’s. Additionally, teens can attend a Halloween-themed Teen Movie Night and check out books from the display showcasing books from the YALSA Teens’ Top Ten nominees. They can also vote on their favorites to be included in the Teens’ Top Ten online any time before Oct. 15.

For details visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org. Find out more about YALSA and the TEENtober national initiative, visit www.ala.org/yalsa/teentober.