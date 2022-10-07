 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EUREKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Classic Movie Monday at Eureka Public Library

Classic Movie Monday continues at Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. The library will be showing a classic Halloween-themed movie from the '80s at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 17. Classic Movie Monday is free and open to all patrons aged 18+. For more information, visit the library or call 309-467-2922.

Stop by to Ask a Genealogist

Researching your family tree, your old house, or curious about something in Eureka’s past? Stop by The Library, 202 S. Main, for some research assistance and hopefully some answers during our new fall genealogy/local history reference hours. Ask a Genealogist will be on the first and third Monday of each month from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The next session will be on Oct. 17. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922.

